Klimatas (KTS) Trading Up 127.3% Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 286.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 127.3% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $23,162.51 and approximately $860.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

