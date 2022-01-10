Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$104.00 to C$62.00. The company traded as low as C$43.57 and last traded at C$43.63, with a volume of 157237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.03.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a C$123.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.56.

The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.95.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

