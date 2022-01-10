Liquity (LQTY) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00011735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $68.77 million and $398,958.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00057006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.09 or 0.07375571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,679.35 or 1.00074797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,416,721 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

