Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $548.00 to $487.00. The stock had previously closed at $355.21, but opened at $330.19. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $338.20, with a volume of 57,157 shares changing hands.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

