Manchester City Fan Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.45 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $34.22 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.75 or 0.00023995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00057006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.09 or 0.07375571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,679.35 or 1.00074797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars.

