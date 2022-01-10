Megacoin Market Capitalization Tops $178,012.80 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $178,012.80 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00305827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,811,565 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.