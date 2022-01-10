Metaverse ETP Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $36,911.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001688 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,569,423 coins and its circulating supply is 79,569,325 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

