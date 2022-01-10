M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,463 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,018,000 after buying an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,708,000 after buying an additional 115,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $422.01 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

