Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($28.22).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,773 ($23.89) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($119,458.29). Also, insider Sue Clark purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,785 ($24.05) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($96,213.45). Insiders acquired 15,892 shares of company stock valued at $28,222,526 over the last three months.

MNDI traded down GBX 31 ($0.42) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,858 ($25.04). The company had a trading volume of 473,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,818.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,891.10. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,709 ($23.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,088 ($28.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

