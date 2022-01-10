Morgan Stanley Downgrades Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Equal Weight

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Experian stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $46.49. 54,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

