Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Natura &Co by 114.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 128.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Natura &Co by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natura &Co by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natura &Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $7.84 on Monday. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

