O3Swap Price Tops $1.97 (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00057006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.09 or 0.07375571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,679.35 or 1.00074797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

