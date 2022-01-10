Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 7211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 533.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 719,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 694,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 239,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.