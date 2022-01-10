Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,937 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SHAK traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

