Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 1,744 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 599,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.62. The stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.