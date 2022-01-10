Papp L Roy & Associates Has $8.27 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.76. 20,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,780. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

