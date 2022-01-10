Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 487.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates owned about 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after acquiring an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $67,107,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:VMI traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.71. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,060. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.85 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

