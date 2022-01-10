Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 300 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,262,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $11.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $403.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $311.03 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.38.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.