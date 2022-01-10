Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 620 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

FDS traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.45. 1,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.