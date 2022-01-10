Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKIUF shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Parkland stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

