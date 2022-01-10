PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Position Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,762,000 after buying an additional 581,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.50 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.