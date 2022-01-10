Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 5,812 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,375.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $211.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

