Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 495 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 32.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 271.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $253.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.28. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.07 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.