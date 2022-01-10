Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as high as $76.78 and last traded at $76.01, with a volume of 7040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

