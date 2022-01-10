Private Ocean LLC Acquires 55,516 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up about 5.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $41,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $351,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 165,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period.

PCY opened at $25.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

