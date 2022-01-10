Private Ocean LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,431,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,493,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,188,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,924,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $34.16 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.07.

