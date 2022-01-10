Private Ocean LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81.

