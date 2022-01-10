Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,053 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $147.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.97. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.