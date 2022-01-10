Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $378.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.11 and a 200-day moving average of $354.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.67.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

