Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 152,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.73 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.32 and its 200-day moving average is $245.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.