Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Price Up 3.7% After Dividend Announcement

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.877 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $10.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.48%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.93%.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $714.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

