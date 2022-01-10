Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $98.80, but opened at $94.49. Shutterstock shares last traded at $94.79, with a volume of 851 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,572 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after acquiring an additional 420,303 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,898,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after acquiring an additional 150,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

