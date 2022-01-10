Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $130.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIMO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,626. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

