Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 182112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Specifically, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,175,161.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

