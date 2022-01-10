SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,274 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 55I LLC owned about 1.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $151,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

