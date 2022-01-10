SPINDLE (SPD) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $145,205.67 and approximately $33.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,622.68 or 0.99935381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00085000 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00355551 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.00439643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00131467 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000924 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

