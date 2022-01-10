Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 1,192,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,477,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 299,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,956 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.67. 26,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

