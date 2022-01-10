Stream Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $70,885.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $70,885.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00063761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 239,465,199 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

