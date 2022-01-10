StrongHands (SHND) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $427,215.49 and $62.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,516,464,395 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

