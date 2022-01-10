Synthetify (SNY) Price Tops $1.91 on Major Exchanges

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and $69,187.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004693 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00057006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.09 or 0.07375571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,679.35 or 1.00074797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

