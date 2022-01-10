T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Decreased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.58. 1,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,120. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.09 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average of $205.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

