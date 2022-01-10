Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TVE shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,870. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.05. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

