TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 896 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $34,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DexCom by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

DexCom stock opened at $471.49 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $576.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

