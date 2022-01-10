Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $65,125,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.35. 1,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.25.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.91.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

