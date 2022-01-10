Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $12.86 on Monday. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

