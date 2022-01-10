Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $1,200.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $892.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $23.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,003.07. 384,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,646,166. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 319.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,073.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $859.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

