The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,295,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500,172 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 5.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.06% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,268,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,344,000 after acquiring an additional 380,872 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of TD opened at $79.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

