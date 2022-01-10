Travala.com (AVA) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $71.83 million and $5.92 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.54 or 0.07384542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,826.11 or 1.00048966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,636,387 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.