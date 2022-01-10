TROY (TROY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.90 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One TROY coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $70.38 million and $3.90 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TROY has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00057006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.09 or 0.07375571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,679.35 or 1.00074797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.