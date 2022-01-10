TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $134.85 million and $11.16 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00064387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005432 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

